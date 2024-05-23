[Photos] Tony Kakkar Poses With Yohani, Fan Says, ‘Dosti Hi To Pyaar..’

Tony Kakkar needs no introduction. He is one of the most popular Indian singers, and he is known for his Bollywood pop music. Marking his debut as a music director in 2012 to become a singing sensation in 2024, he has come a long way. Besides his entertaining songs, he treats his fans through his active social media presence. From sharing insights from his vacation to updates about his new projects, the singer shared every detail with his fans and followers. And today, he met his special friend and singer, Yohani. Here’s how his fans reacted.

Tony Kakkar And Yohani Pictures Together

On 22 May, Tony posted a couple of photos with his old friend and Rap Princess of Sri Lanka, Yohani. In the photo, the duo poses together with big smiles on their faces. Posing with a side hug, the duo looks adorable. With the visuals, the duo reunited at a restaurant for some chilling time together.

However, the top singers won hearts with their cool fashion choices. Tony looked handsome in an all-black look, wearing a black tee and denim, which he styled with a white sneaker and a funny pair of glasses. On the other hand, Yohani looked gorgeous in a black-and-white combination, wearing a white shirt underneath a black mini dress. With her cool bangs and leather boots, she rocked her vibe.