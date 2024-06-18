Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan Collaborates With Tony Kakkar For New Project, Check Release Date

Good news for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan fans! The popular youtuber known by his stage name Fukra Insaan announces something exciting coming up: He will collaborate with popular Bollywood pop singer Tony Kakkar. Check out more details below.

On Monday, June 17, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, shared a couple of photos with singer Tony Kakkar. These adorable photos show their bond in real life. In the first picture, Tony and Abhishek look into the camera where the Bigg Boss contestant smiles, and the singer looks intense. Wearing an all-black funky outfit, Tony Kakkar looked dapper. While Abhishek looked handsome in a white t-shirt with matching pants and a beige jacket, adding a cool touch. In contrast, other photos are a candid glimpse of the two talking about something.

However, with his caption, the Youtuber left his fans intrigued. Abhishek also revealed the release date of their new collaboration project. The Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “The Wait is over. June 20. Abhishek x Tony Kakkar (with a black heart).”

For those wondering about what’s coming up new, we guess it may be a new music video, as Tony is a singer while Abhishek Malhan is a sensation. It will be interesting to see what this collaboration will bring and how they will create buzz around the internet.