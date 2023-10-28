Television | News

Bigg Boss Contestants Are The First Choice For Music Videos

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Oct,2023 14:32:40
Bigg Boss Contestants Are The First Choice For Music Videos 864967

Bigg Boss has undoubtedly become a platform not only for contestants to showcase their personalities but also to launch their careers in the entertainment industry. Over the years, many contestants have not only gained popularity through their appearances on the show but have also used their newfound fame to step into the world of music videos. Let’s take a look at some Bigg Boss contestants who have featured in music videos after leaving the house.

Manisha Rani – Jamna Paar: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani created a buzz with her energetic presence on the show. Her first music video, “Jamna Paar,” was sung by the sensational sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The chemistry between Rani and Tony Kakkar was sizzling, making them a captivating pair on screen. The song quickly became a hit, and Manisha’s star continued to rise.

Priyank Sharma – Buzz: After his stint on Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma wasted no time in making a splash in the music industry. He was seen dancing and romancing singer Aastha Gill in the popular music video Buzz, which also featured rapper Badshah. Priyank showcased not only his impressive dance moves but also his well-toned abs, leaving fans in awe.

Tejasawi Prakash and Karan Kundrra – Rula Deti Hai: Tejasawi Prakash and Karan Kundrra became fan favourites as they shared an unsaid bond of love inside the Bigg Boss house. Fans lovingly dubbed them Tejran and eagerly anticipated their collaboration outside the house. Their music video, Rula Deti Hai, lived up to the expectations, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

Elvish Yadav – Hum Toh Deewane: The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, quickly made headlines after leaving the house. He collaborated with popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in the romantic music video Hum Toh Deewane, which gained immense love and popularity from the audience. The video even broke records, garnering 2 million views in just 10.5 hours.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar – Judaiyaan: Former contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar, featured in the music video Judaiyaan. The song told a unique sad love story and showcased their magnetic chemistry. Released on September 8, the video captured the hearts of fans, solidifying their presence in the music industry.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana – Kalla Sohna Nai, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, and Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love in the Bigg Boss house. Their love story continued outside the house, and they collaborated on three music videos, “Kalla Sohna Nai,” “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam,” and “Khyaal Rakhya Kar.” Asim and Himanshi’s chemistry, both on and off screen, has continued to enthrall their fans.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

