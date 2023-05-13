Rahul Vaidya goes ‘uff’ as Sonu Nigam’s ‘tanha’ plays

Rahul Vaidya is all awe with Sonu Nigam’s song ‘tanha’ call it his ‘favourite’. Rahul Vaidya is one of the popular digital singers in the nation. He became popular after his participation in Bigg Boss

Rahul Vaidya is all awe for Sonu Nigam. Well, who isn’t? Nigam’s gorgeously mellifluous voice has enchanted the entire globe. Owing to that, a recent post that syncs to the song ‘tanha’ sung by the legendary singer left Rahul Vaidya reinvigorated.

Rahul Vaidya’s reaction to Tanha

A fanpage of Sonu Nigam, titled as Sonu Nigam universe has shared a picture of the singer syncing it to the song Tanha. To this, the well-known digital singer Rahul Vaidya has reacted. He said, “my fav song…uff”

Here take a look-

Rahul Vaidya work front

Rahul Vaidya is a well-known Indian singer and reality television personality. He gained prominence as a contestant on the reality singing competition show “Indian Idol” in 2005, where he finished as the first runner-up. Since then, he has been actively involved in the music industry, showcasing his talent and versatility through various projects.

Sonu Nigam’s Tanha

“Tanha,” a soul-stirring composition by the renowned Indian singer Sonu Nigam, resonates deeply with listeners, evoking a plethora of emotions and carrying within it a profound message of solitude. With his heartfelt rendition, Nigam masterfully captures the essence of human isolation and the longing for connection, touching the hearts of millions around the world.

In “Tanha,” Nigam delves into the complexities of the human condition, exploring the depths of loneliness that can pervade even the most crowded of spaces. Through his hauntingly beautiful voice, he transports us to a realm where solitude becomes palpable, where the silence of an empty room echoes with a myriad of unspoken emotions.