ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer

Pranaay, the known Music Composer who has recently collaborated with Kailash Kher for a song in OMG2, talks about his love for music and more. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Aug,2023 14:31:19
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer 843513

Pranaay is a music composer who has composed for films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 and so on. He has also composed for Munna Michael, Ragini MMS 2 and many more. Pranaay also composed the background score for the Sony Liv series KAFAS, and in a recent update he has collaborated with singer Kailash Kher for the song Ho Tayyaar from the recently released film OMG2, which is composed by Pranaay. OMG2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Here is Pranaay sharing his musical acumen.

What is your go-to song?

Rubaru from Rang De Basanti. Brilliantly composed by AR Rahman and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. The moment I pick up the guitar, I tend to feel like singing this song.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

My own song Get Ready To Fight. Everything about the song gets you up and going. You don’t feel like sitting after listening to it.

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

It is dual. It gives relaxation, and also allows me to think of perspectives while listening to songs. Also, it is analytical for me as I am a composer.

What is your favourite song?

Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

My debut song Kaisa Yeh Raaz Hai from Raaz 2 sung by the Legendary KK. I cannot forget the interaction with KK, he was so humble, sweet.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Waqt Ne Kiya wonderful composition by my favourite SD Burman. The other is Jaane Yeh Kaise Log Hai. It is a tie between these two.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Purani Jeans by Ali Haider. I sing it with my friends and family.

Your Favourite Dance Song?

I don’t dance really well. However, I can groove to I Got A Feeling, by The Black Eyed Peas.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

I sing this song of mine, Maine Khud Ko from Ragini MMS 2 to my wife. I had made that song for my wife. I had not made love songs till then, and she was the one who asked me to compose a love song.

A song that describes your family:

Hai Junoon from the film Newyork.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
When you undergo a physical transformation, the chest is the crown of the body: Sahil Khattar 843498
When you undergo a physical transformation, the chest is the crown of the body: Sahil Khattar
Exclusive: Anjali Mukhi to be the much-anticipated entry in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee 843413
Exclusive: Anjali Mukhi to be the much-anticipated entry in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee
It was a special feeling to wear the actual uniform for my role in Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa 843274
It was a special feeling to wear the actual uniform for my role in Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa
I want to do something to keep the 'green cover' of our country safe: Pariva Pranati 843210
I want to do something to keep the ‘green cover’ of our country safe: Pariva Pranati
Junooniyatt is a well-conceived and well-directed piece of art: Vishwas Saraf 843189
Junooniyatt is a well-conceived and well-directed piece of art: Vishwas Saraf
Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi 843185
Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi
Latest Stories
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843511
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 843499
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown 843494
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza - Dream Girl Ke Rang 843493
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza – Dream Girl Ke Rang
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja? 843491
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja?
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch 843487
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch
Read Latest News