Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer

Pranaay is a music composer who has composed for films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 and so on. He has also composed for Munna Michael, Ragini MMS 2 and many more. Pranaay also composed the background score for the Sony Liv series KAFAS, and in a recent update he has collaborated with singer Kailash Kher for the song Ho Tayyaar from the recently released film OMG2, which is composed by Pranaay. OMG2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Here is Pranaay sharing his musical acumen.

What is your go-to song?

Rubaru from Rang De Basanti. Brilliantly composed by AR Rahman and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. The moment I pick up the guitar, I tend to feel like singing this song.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

My own song Get Ready To Fight. Everything about the song gets you up and going. You don’t feel like sitting after listening to it.

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

It is dual. It gives relaxation, and also allows me to think of perspectives while listening to songs. Also, it is analytical for me as I am a composer.

What is your favourite song?

Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

My debut song Kaisa Yeh Raaz Hai from Raaz 2 sung by the Legendary KK. I cannot forget the interaction with KK, he was so humble, sweet.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Waqt Ne Kiya wonderful composition by my favourite SD Burman. The other is Jaane Yeh Kaise Log Hai. It is a tie between these two.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Purani Jeans by Ali Haider. I sing it with my friends and family.

Your Favourite Dance Song?

I don’t dance really well. However, I can groove to I Got A Feeling, by The Black Eyed Peas.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

I sing this song of mine, Maine Khud Ko from Ragini MMS 2 to my wife. I had made that song for my wife. I had not made love songs till then, and she was the one who asked me to compose a love song.

A song that describes your family:

Hai Junoon from the film Newyork.