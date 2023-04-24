ADVERTISEMENT
Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik

Here check out Armaan Malik's outstanding collections of trendy kurta

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Apr,2023 19:00:28
Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik

The melodic singing sensation Armaan Malik has always captivated fans through his heart-touching songs and lyrics. The singer, along with his vocal talent, has good taste in fashion, especially traditional drapes. Here, look at Armaan Malik’s trendy kurta collection to style yourself.

1) The Black Kurta

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800607

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800608

The stunning Armaan Malik donned a designer black printed kurta paired with plain black pants. The black shoes and his stylish look completed his appearance. The idol served a dashing style in this monotone look.

2) Chundari Chap Kurta

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800609

Armaan Malik, to meet Bappa, chose to ethnic look in a green chundari chap round neck kurta paired with white pyjama. The singer took blessings from Ganapati by joining hands in front of him.

3) The White And Black Game

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800610

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800611

Sun Maahi singer Armaan Malik donned a white kurta having black prints paired with a plain white pyjama and donned with contrasting black printed jacket. At the same time, black shoes rounded his appearance.

4) Pink Chikankari Kurta

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800612

Armaan Malik donned a stunning chikankari embroidered kurta paired with a Patiala pyjama. The beautiful smile on the face elevated the simple ethnic look.

5) Dusky Pink Stylish Kurta

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800616

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800617

Armaan Malik donned a dusky pink sequin embellished slit kurta paired with a matching straight-fit pyjama. The contrasting brown shoes completed his look.

6) A Basic Kurta

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800618

Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik 800619

This year Armaan Malik on Eid donned a basic style in a creamy kurta with pink embroidery and a matching creamy pyjama.

Which kurta of Armaan Malik do you like the most? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

