Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik

Here check out Armaan Malik's outstanding collections of trendy kurta

The melodic singing sensation Armaan Malik has always captivated fans through his heart-touching songs and lyrics. The singer, along with his vocal talent, has good taste in fashion, especially traditional drapes. Here, look at Armaan Malik’s trendy kurta collection to style yourself.

1) The Black Kurta

The stunning Armaan Malik donned a designer black printed kurta paired with plain black pants. The black shoes and his stylish look completed his appearance. The idol served a dashing style in this monotone look.

2) Chundari Chap Kurta

Armaan Malik, to meet Bappa, chose to ethnic look in a green chundari chap round neck kurta paired with white pyjama. The singer took blessings from Ganapati by joining hands in front of him.

3) The White And Black Game

Sun Maahi singer Armaan Malik donned a white kurta having black prints paired with a plain white pyjama and donned with contrasting black printed jacket. At the same time, black shoes rounded his appearance.

4) Pink Chikankari Kurta

Armaan Malik donned a stunning chikankari embroidered kurta paired with a Patiala pyjama. The beautiful smile on the face elevated the simple ethnic look.

5) Dusky Pink Stylish Kurta

Armaan Malik donned a dusky pink sequin embellished slit kurta paired with a matching straight-fit pyjama. The contrasting brown shoes completed his look.

6) A Basic Kurta

This year Armaan Malik on Eid donned a basic style in a creamy kurta with pink embroidery and a matching creamy pyjama.

