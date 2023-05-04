Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’

A video of Arijit Singh and Rahul Vaidya is going viral, where the two singers can be seen having a fun banter together, check out

Arijit Singh and Rahul Vaidya have been close buddies in the community. While that, here’s an old video of the two that’s been going viral where, we see Rahul praising Singh for his work and Arjit Singh gets overwhelmed saying, ‘arrey chup re’

Rahul Vaidya and Arijit Singh’s old video

In the video, we can see the two grandly talented singers together having a fun banter. We can see Rahul Vaidya praising Arijit Singh with all his heart out, while the latter getting overwhelmed says ‘Arrey chup re’

Check out below

Rahul Vaidya’s Work Front

Vaidya rose to fame after participating in the reality singing competition show Indian Idol in 2004. Since then, he has consistently impressed audiences with his melodious renditions of both classic and contemporary songs. In 2020, Vaidya once again captured the public’s attention with his appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, where he showcased his wit and charm in addition to his singing skills.

He is now one of the most loved digital singers across India. The singer has given us some of the biggest hit music videos on the pipeline.

Arijit Singh’s Work Front

The man needs no introduction. With his soulful voice, the singer has garnered love all through out the nation. His songs have always been most soothing ones to listen to. Singh’s career began in 2005 with a stint on the reality TV show Fame Gurukul. However, it was his breakout performance in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 that catapulted him to stardom. Since then, he has delivered numerous hits, including “Tum Hi Ho” and “Channa Mereya,” that have become iconic in the Indian music scene. Singh’s distinctive voice and ability to convey deep emotions through his singing have made him a fan favorite and earned him numerous accolades