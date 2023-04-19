Armaan Malik is a famous singer in the town. He has always amazed us with his charismatic voice and beautiful songs. He was recently pleased to meet two legendary people, Apple CEO Tim Cook and star singer A R Rahman. And today, the singer is up with something new as he is seen practising dance, but who is he dancing with? Read more to find out.

Armaan Malik, Dance Partner

Armaan Malik was spotted dancing with the gorgeous South actress Shalini Pandey from the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. The duo initially sang the song, and later, they did a fantastic dance syncing with each other. Armaan Malik will win hearts again with his new talent and charisma on stage but a pinch of spice.

Armaan Malik shared his last post yesterday about meeting the Apple CEO, and he also performed one of his songs Sun Mahi. The singer is quite active on his Instagram account and often shares pictures, reels, videos, etc, to entertain the audience.

Anushka Shetty’s candid moments caught on camera, check out

Armaan Malik’s Music Journey

The dashing singer started his music journey at a young age. At one point in his life, he was confused about choosing a career, from opening a restaurant or continuing music. But, eventually, he sang to steal hearts with his attractive soulful voice. Some of his famous songs include Dil Mein Ho Tum, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Main Hoon Tera, Tumhe Apne Banane Ka, Dil Mein Chupa Lunga, etc.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.