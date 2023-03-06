AR Rahman is one of the most prolific and legendary personalities that we have in the global music industry. Some time back, we heard a tragic news that his son Ameen almost escaped an injury scare on the set. Now, the music maestro has issued a statement requesting for better standards at shooting locations. The statement read,

“A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster.Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. Earlier, Ameen had shared,

“I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teachers that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team @myqyuki to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot.If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads.My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma.”

