Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination

On Wednesday, Armaan Malik and Mithoon announced their upcoming song Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, to be released today on YouTube. The song is already out, and the audience is enjoying the warmth and newness of the music. Read more to find out netizens’ reactions.

Armaan Malik And Mithoon’s Wahi Toh Khuda Hai

The amazing music video features Armaan Malik and Mithoon around different backgrounds, colours, castes, and religions of people, which hints toward unity, tolerance, and kindness. Moreover, it has beautiful lyrics that deals that encourage the listener to be humble and kind and helps others irrespective of race, caste, and other factors.

Armaan Malik shared this excitement by sharing the promo clip, and in the caption, he wrote, “The long wait has ended! My first non-film collaboration with @mithoon11 sir, ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’, is here! I’m so glad we could come together and spread a message that really resonates with us at a soul level.”

Reacting to a user wrote, “I’m crying, honestly throughout the whole song i got goosebumps & when the rain scene started believe me my eyes just started filling with tears & I’m still crying, what a beautiful song! What a msg.”

The other said, “Armaan + Mithoon = Perfect Combination.”

“the concept of the song is really something new and different from others. glad that this song will now be a part of your discography,” commented the third.

