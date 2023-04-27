ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination

Armaan Malik and Mithoon's collaboration song is out netizens react

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Apr,2023 20:33:45
Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination

On Wednesday, Armaan Malik and Mithoon announced their upcoming song Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, to be released today on YouTube. The song is already out, and the audience is enjoying the warmth and newness of the music. Read more to find out netizens’ reactions.

Armaan Malik And Mithoon’s Wahi Toh Khuda Hai

The amazing music video features Armaan Malik and Mithoon around different backgrounds, colours, castes, and religions of people, which hints toward unity, tolerance, and kindness. Moreover, it has beautiful lyrics that deals that encourage the listener to be humble and kind and helps others irrespective of race, caste, and other factors.

Armaan Malik shared this excitement by sharing the promo clip, and in the caption, he wrote, “The long wait has ended! My first non-film collaboration with @mithoon11 sir, ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’, is here! I’m so glad we could come together and spread a message that really resonates with us at a soul level.”

Reacting to a user wrote, “I’m crying, honestly throughout the whole song i got goosebumps & when the rain scene started believe me my eyes just started filling with tears & I’m still crying, what a beautiful song! What a msg.”

The other said, “Armaan + Mithoon = Perfect Combination.”

“the concept of the song is really something new and different from others. glad that this song will now be a part of your discography,” commented the third.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Armaan Malik And Mithoon Collab Song Release Date Is Out, Fan Says Can't Wait
Armaan Malik And Mithoon Collab Song Release Date Is Out, Fan Says Can't Wait
Armaan Malik's Quirky Shades On Stage, Fans Loving It
Armaan Malik's Quirky Shades On Stage, Fans Loving It
Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik
Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik
Who Is Armaan Malik Dancing With? Check Out
Who Is Armaan Malik Dancing With? Check Out
Armaan Malik Feels Happy To Meet These Two Legendary People; Find Out Who?
Armaan Malik Feels Happy To Meet These Two Legendary People; Find Out Who?
A sneak peek into Armaan Malik's awards collection, see pics
A sneak peek into Armaan Malik's awards collection, see pics
Latest Stories
11 Lesser Known Facts About YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod
11 Lesser Known Facts About YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod
Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics
Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics
Kim Seo-Hyun's Journey From Being An Introvert To Highest-Paid Actor
Kim Seo-Hyun's Journey From Being An Introvert To Highest-Paid Actor
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong against Rajasthan Royals, angry reaction goes viral
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong against Rajasthan Royals, angry reaction goes viral
Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Midriff In These Ensembles, Check Out
Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Midriff In These Ensembles, Check Out
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Hansika Motwani’s chic staples can be your go-to party fashion picks, check out
Read Latest News