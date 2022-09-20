EXO’s Baekhyun recently shared his playlist with fans on Kyoongtube, and one of the songs he suggested was “Love Me Harder” by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

On the music streaming platform FLO, Baekhyun has often recommended the song “Almost Is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes.

It’s a little ironic in the cutest way coming from Baekhyun: he’s one of K-Pop’s vocal powerhouses and while he isn’t small, he gives off soft and tiny vibes, especially when next to EXO’s SKY line. Baekhyun admitted that he was actually a huge fan of Ariana, commenting how it was so cool that she could sing so powerfully despite her small stature.

A YouTube mashup of Baekhyun’s song “Stay Up” and Ariana’s song “Bloodline” inspired him to start working on his ideal collaboration. He is not alone in believing that their voices would sound amazing together; the mashup has received over 1.5 million views. Their vocal ranges and tones are crazy, and they are mesmerizing while singing R&B.

In a comment on a Twitter message that blended his song “Ghost” with her song “Touch It,” he also stated that he had wanted to collaborate with Ariana since two years ago. It’s obvious that Baekhyun has always admired Ariana, and working with her is one of his greatest artistic goals.

Baekhyun stated in all sincerity that there was a 1% possibility he would genuinely work with Ariana Grande if he kept up his hard work. Given that Ariana has previously interacted with K-Pop celebrities, we are very certain that the percentage is far greater. And if Baekhyun desires something, it will be provided for him by the EXO-Ls or the cosmos.

Baekhyun couldn’t help but show sweet enviousness towards The Weeknd while listening to “Love Me Harder,” then he made a promise that he could genuinely support Ariana Grande if they worked together.