The popular Odisha based DJ Azex, alias Akshay Kumar, affectionately known as the “smiling DJ,” was discovered dead on March 18 at his residence in Bhubaneshwar. He was discovered hanging in his house by his family. DJ Azex was transported to Capital Hospital where doctors immediately declared him dead.

Azex was reportedly in his room when the town experienced a thunderstorm, according to his family. They showed up to ask concerning him at roughly 10 p.m. after he hadn’t emerged for a while. He wasn’t responding to their calls, so they forced in only to find the artist hanging in his room.

As per reports, the artist’s girlfriend was cheating on him and was in an affair with another man. And the two together were blackmailing the DJ, as reported by the DJ’s best friend. Owing to that, the cops have decided to summon the DJ’s girlfriend. As of now, the artist’s mobile phones have been seized by the police. His girlfriend was asked to be present on March 20, to carry on with the investigation.

DJ Azex has got a huge fanbase, his Instagram has a following of over 90k followers. Of now, his body is kept at the Capital Hospital mortuary, for an autopsy.