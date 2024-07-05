Elvish Yadav’s new song, ‘Yadav Brand 2’ creates a rage on the internet

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been making sure to keep up with the shenanigans happening in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as Lovekesh Kataria continues to get flak from other housemates. However, apart from all the Bigg Boss developments, Yadav is back in the news for his work, this time around, it is a music video.

The man went on to release the song, Yadav Brand 2 on Flame Music’s YouTube channel, which is sung by Sunny Yaduvanshi, who has also penned the lyrics for the same. The song is composed by Nawab (Mandeep Singh), and apart from Yadav, the song also features Khushi Baliyan. The video tells a story itself and even introduces Yadav with a heroic entry full of style and swagger-

The song has already been out for about four years and has already garnered over 3 lakh views and counting. The song is in Haryanvi where apart from Yaduvanshi singing the song and penning the lyrics, Ak Rok has also has also written and sung the rap part of it.

Apart from garnering in the views, the song has also received a lot of love and appreciation from the fans as well, who loved the production value of it and how stylised everything is, and of course, adored their favorite, Elvish bhai.

The Evlish army continues to make sure that this song goes viral soon.