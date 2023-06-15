Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s relationship has been the talk of the town, and any turbulence in their paradise is bound to make headlines. Neha, the singing sensation, recently celebrated her birthday with great enthusiasm. It was a star-studded affair, attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues. However, one notable absence that caught everyone’s attention was Rohanpreet Singh, Neha’s husband.

As per reports in Times Of India, the internet was abuzz with questions as Rohanpreet’s absence from Neha’s birthday celebrations sparked curiosity and fueled rumors about their relationship. The mysterious absence of Neha’s husband from such an important occasion naturally led to speculation and raised eyebrows among fans.

Neha first met Rohan in Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video in August 2020. The couple tied the knot at a gurdwara in Delhi on October 24, 2020. This was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony at night. Neha and Rohan, who captured hearts with their whirlwind romance and dreamy wedding, had been inseparable since their nuptials. They often shared glimpses of their lovey-dovey moments on social media, leaving fans swooning over their adorable chemistry.

While Neha and Rohanpreet have remained tight-lipped about the matter, their fans can’t help but wonder what could have caused this sudden twist in their fairy-tale love story.

