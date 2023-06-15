ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?

The mysterious absence of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh's absence from her birthday celebrations sparked curiosity and fueled rumors about their relationship. Neha and Rohanpreet have remained tight-lipped about the matter

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jun,2023 15:14:39
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s relationship has been the talk of the town, and any turbulence in their paradise is bound to make headlines. Neha, the singing sensation, recently celebrated her birthday with great enthusiasm. It was a star-studded affair, attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues. However, one notable absence that caught everyone’s attention was Rohanpreet Singh, Neha’s husband.

As per reports in Times Of India, the internet was abuzz with questions as Rohanpreet’s absence from Neha’s birthday celebrations sparked curiosity and fueled rumors about their relationship. The mysterious absence of Neha’s husband from such an important occasion naturally led to speculation and raised eyebrows among fans.

Neha first met Rohan in Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video in August 2020. The couple tied the knot at a gurdwara in Delhi on October 24, 2020. This was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony at night. Neha and Rohan, who captured hearts with their whirlwind romance and dreamy wedding, had been inseparable since their nuptials. They often shared glimpses of their lovey-dovey moments on social media, leaving fans swooning over their adorable chemistry.

While Neha and Rohanpreet have remained tight-lipped about the matter, their fans can’t help but wonder what could have caused this sudden twist in their fairy-tale love story.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series? Anjana Sukhani, Muskkaan Jaferi, Neena Gupta, Ridhi Dogra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Wamiqa Gabbi

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details
Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Neha Kakkar Excited For 6th June; Sneak Peek
Neha Kakkar Excited For 6th June; Sneak Peek
Neha Kakkar’s ‘Thumkas’ On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Neha Kakkar’s ‘Thumkas’ On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Inside Neha Kakkar’s Khoobsurat Life
Inside Neha Kakkar’s Khoobsurat Life
Latest Stories
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Read Latest News