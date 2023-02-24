Armaan Malik is one of the most loved and admired young singers and talented performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man started his career in the entertainment space since a very young and tender age and given the kind of success and fandom that he’s earned in all these years of hard work and efforts, we truly love every bit of it and for real. From doing good work in music videos to creating some beautiful and sensational chartbuster romantic numbers, Armaan Malik has so far done it all.

One of the best things about the singer is that he’s always been in the news and limelight for all the good and happy reasons. Well, this time, he’s seen lashing out at a media portal for confusing him with Youtuber Sandeep. For the unversed, Youtuber Sandeep has been a controversial personality for multiple sexist and misogynistic activities involving women and hence, Armaan Malik expressed his disgust on social media on the same. See what he tweeted below folks –

Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin’ Sandeep!! For gods sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted https://t.co/8MrDZt5870 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 24, 2023

