Blockbuster collaboration on cards for the first from the film Crew! Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah all set to bring the season’s biggest track, Diljit shares a BTS with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The makers of ‘Crew’ recently dropped the coolest teaser of the film which received a phenomenal response from the audience. While the teaser trended on No. 1 on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, it piqued the excitement to see more from this commercial family entertainer. Further raising the excitement, Diljit Dosanjh had earlier dropped a BTS video with his hilarious voice over from the sets of Crew which garnered audiences attention and now the actor has shared an another asset from the sets of Crew, a BTS still from upcoming song featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a strategic move to elevate the film’s promotion, the makers have pulled off a coup by bringing together two musical sensation, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh, for the promotional track ‘Naina.’ The music video is going to be a visual extravaganza, featuring the three leading ladies, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, in their most glamorous avatars ever, offering fans a sneak peek into the glamorous world of the air hostesses portrayed by the talented trio.

The makers of ‘Crew’ are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience drenched in the fervor of the film. Keeping up the spree, Diljit Dosanjh has dropped a still from a song featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Beautifully dressed in a sizzling red outfit, Kareena is indeed exuding sheer hotness while Diljit is stealing hearts with his desi swag. Watching Diljit and Kareena together itself is a moment worth raising the excitement for the song.

Needless to say, the news of the song launch has piqued curiosity and huge anticipation amongst fans awaiting to groove along with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon and the dynamic musical duo Badshah and Diljit as they invite everyone to join them for the peppy number that promises to be loved by one and all. The song is composed and sung by Dilijt, and rapped by Badshah!

The perfect blend of music, star power, and glamour is gearing up to make ‘Crew’ an entertaining journey that will soar high and leave audiences wanting more. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience that promises to be nothing short of spectacular!

‘Crew’ is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.