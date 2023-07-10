ADVERTISEMENT
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Looks Couple Goals In Black; Check Out New Pics

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff were headed to Paris for a fashion event. And here, check their glamourous appearance together in black ensembles. Let's check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 20:45:03
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff recently flew to Paris for a sparkling fashion event. Also, along with work, the duo enjoyed some vacation time together. And the pictures from their vacation went viral in no time. Today the duo is gathering attention with their adorable appearance at the fashion event. Let’s check it out.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff styled themselves in chic style for Gaurav Gupta Couture. The fashion influencer took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her boyfriend Armaan, and I the text, she wrote, ” Arrived at Gaurav Gupta Couture and look who came to the show with me @armaanmalik.”

Aashna Shroff wore a stunning shiny plain black saree paired with a strapless corset bustier. A long earring and bangles accessorized her appearance. At the same time, her simple open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and nude lips rounded her style. Her silver handbag added a sparkling look.

On the other hand, Armaan Malik looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and matching shiny boots. The duo posed for a photo and looked adorable together. Their togetherness won hearts, and their appearance was high-class couple goals. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are also enjoying their stay in the beautiful city of Paris.

Did you like the duo in black? Share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

