Armaan Malik is an avid social media user. The man with his mellifluous voice has become one of the favourites amongst the youngsters and he still continues to be on the verge with his spectacular songs every now and then. Owing to that, the star was recently in Bengaluru for a concert, probably for Holi. And it looks like, he gave in with the perfect vibes that of the festival of colours as he decked up in a multicoloured knitted t-shirt at the concert. The abstract knitted t-shirt suited him, as he performed his heart out for his fans.

In the pictures, we can see Armaan Malik wearing a cute multicoloured hand-knitted t-shirt at the Bengaluru concert. The actor decked the t-shirt with his casual beige pants and casual messy hair and stubble. The star can be seen performing on the stage, interacting, and addressing the audience present there. He shared the glimpses with his fans on Instagram, reckoning the fact that the show was a massive one.

Sharing the pictures, Armaan Malik wrote, “Bengaluru. March, 2023. @under25official” here take a look at the pictures from his concert-

Soon after he shared the pictures on his gram, fans came in gushing praising his cute adoring looks on stage. One wrote, “Thank you for bringing light, colour and joy to us! You’re a star ❤”. Another wrote, “you’re literally ageing backwards and getting even cute every year 🤪”, a third user wrote, “Rajasthan armaanians are waiting for you…. please come to Rajasthan once ✨”

Are you crushing on this cute stunning on-stage look by Armaan Malik? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.