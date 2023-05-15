Armaan Malik Flaunts Dapper Vibes In Mirror Selfie, Check Now

Armaan Malik has ruled millions of hearts with his enchanting voice and soul-touching lyrics. Apart from that he has amazing personality. so check his dapper looks in the latest mirror selfie

The sensational singer Armaan is a heartthrob in the Indian music industry. His singing has left the audience hooked on him. Being in showbiz for years, he has learned fashion and style. The idol has a unique taste in fashion, including funky and subtle styles. In the latest Instagram story, the singer is exuding charm in the mirror selfie. Read the article below to check out his mirror selfie look.

Armaan Malik’s Mirror Selfie

Sun Mahi singer shared an amazing mirror selfie on his Instagram story last night. In the selfie, Armaan donned a black t-shirt with matching trousers and a zipper. In addition, the black, red and white chunky shoes added to his look. The singer looked into the camera with that attitude on his face. He is a music sensation in the town. The audience loves his voice and heartfelt lyrics that make one hear it on a loop.

Armaan Malik Singing Career

Chale Aana singer started his singing journey in 2007 as a child artist with the song Bum Bum Bole in the film Taare Zameen Par. Later Tumko To Ana Hi Tha marked his playback debut in the movie Jai Ho featuring Salman Khan and Daisy Shah. Apart from that, the singer has some amazing songs like Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar, Dil Mein Ho Tum, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Kaun Tuje, and many others.

Did you like Armaan Malik’s dapper look? Undoubtedly yes! So do share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.