Armaan Malik Looks Charming In Ethnic Kurta

Armaan Malik is a star singer with an impeccable sense of fashion and style. In the latest pictures, the singer looks his best in the ethnic drape. Check them out

Star singer Armaan Malik is very popular whether it is singing or his sartorial fashion picks. He has a voice that makes girls go gaga over him. The beautiful lyrics of the songs make one hear it on a loop, and the singer has a soulful tone that directly touches the heart. Apart from that, style is one thing that is being praised constantly. And yet again, the singer is making one fall for him in his ethnic appearance. Read more and check out his new pictures.

Armaan Malik’s Ethnic Look

In the latest shared pictures, Armaan Malik donned a chic black indo-western kurta paired with a white pyjama and styled with a gold brooch. And the matching shoes rounded his appearance. In addition, his beautiful smile in the pictures grabbed his attention. The singer has constantly won hearts with his style and statement. He captioned his post with a blue heart. Throughout the photographs, he flaunted his charm.

Reacting to Armaan’s stunning look, fans spammed his account. A user wrote, “In 3rd Pic I Wanna Say You That @armaanmalik 🤪 >> “Aankhon Ko Teri Aadat Hai 🙈Tu Dikhe Na Toh Inhe Shikaayat Hai 👀”.” The other said, “😍@armaanmalik Looks Damn Handsome In Traditional Outfits As Always 🙈💕.” “Ek toh dil hai kitni baar jitogi 5yrs se jitke ja Rahi ho kisi ko liye toh choddo mere Dil ko 😂but is dil mein AM 😍hia,” commented the third. The fourth wrote, “Armaaaaaaaan why you have a cutie pie look 😍.”

