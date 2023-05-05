ADVERTISEMENT
Armaan Malik's New Collaboration 'Tabaahi' Out Now

The sensational singer Armaan Malik again impresses the audience with his new song Tabaahi. Check out the latest release below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 May,2023 19:25:51
Ruler of millions of hearts, Armaan Malik, is a versatile and fantastic singer. His soft vocals and heart-touching lyrics have won hearts over the years. A few days ago, his collaboration song ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ with Mithoon received a good response. The singer yet again entertained the audience with his new music.

Armaan Malik announced his new song on his Instagram account yesterday with a post featuring himself and co-composer OAFF. And in the caption, he wrote, “‘Tabaahi’ with @oaffmusic out very, very, very soon. Like tomorrow wala soon 🦋🌻.”

The song is already out now on Armaan Malik’s YouTube channel. The song’s beautiful lyrics have mesmerized the audience with the fantastic feel, and the peaceful feeling makes one hear it on a loop.

A few days ago, Armaan Malik buzzed over the internet for his new song Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, along with Mithoon. In contrast, the earlier song Sun Mahi also received a massive response from the listener, and it created history with 11 million streams all over the world on Spotify. Some of Armaan’s popular songs include Chale Aana, Dil Mein Ho Tum, Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo and many others.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

