Big Hit Entertainment founded the South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as the Bangtan Boys) in 2013. The group members are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS’s music style incorporates elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop and socially aware lyrics that address subjects like mental health, self-love, and youth concerns. The band is well-known for its energetic live performances and excellent dancing.

BTS has gained considerable worldwide success, becoming one of the world’s best-selling acts. They have received prizes, including Billboard Music, American Music Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards. The group has also been noted for its charity work and activism, including its support of the “Love Myself” campaign in collaboration with UNICEF to stop abuse against children and teens. BTS’s prominence has been attributed to enhancing the global appeal of K-pop and Korean culture, and they have been called the “world’s biggest boy band.” Here are some hits of BTS group songs.

Check Out BTS’ Self-Composed Songs:

1. Awake

Jin co-wrote his Wings Solo Track With Slow Rabbits, J-Hope, June, Pdogg, RM, and Hitman Bang.

2. Boys With Fun

It appears as the sixth track on their third mini album, the most beautiful moments in Life Pt.1; Jimin, Jin, and V co-wrote this song with the rap line, Pdogg, and Hitman Bang.

3. Hold Me Tight

BTS V wrote this song with Slow Rabbit, Pdogg, and the rap line.

4. Outro: Circle Room Cypher

All four Vocal liners co-wrote these cool four skool classics with the rap line and producer Pdogg.

5. Autumn Leaves

The song was written by Suga, Slow Rabbit, Jungkook, Hitman Bang, RM, J-Hope, and Pdogg and appeared as the eighth track on their fourth mini album, the most beautiful moment in life PT.2.

6. Run

V and Jungkook wrote this song with Pdogg, Hitman Bang, RM, Suga, and J-Hope.

7. Lie

Jimin, Docskim, Sumin, Hitman Bang, and Pdogg wrote Jimin’s Wings solo song.

