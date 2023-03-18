BTS, the Korean group, has received worldwide attention for its music and dancing. BTS, a South Korean boy band also known as Bangtan Boys, compiles seven members which got structured in the year 2010. The teamwork that has been shown and displayed over the years by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are truly admirable.

Kim Taehyung is also known as V is one of the members of the BTS group. V made his debut as a member of the South Korean group BTS on Mnet’s M Countdown with the track “No More Dream.” Now, as per reports in All K-Pop, it looks like BTS’s V became the first ever K-Pop idol to have his own “dehydrator fancam” on ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’.

During this week’s episode, intern V was given the task of dehydrating the sliced cucumbers to be used for Jung Yoo Mi’s kimbap. The sound of the dehydrator caught the attention of the head chef Park Seo Joon, who happened to be working near the stove. Seeing V working with the dehydrator with passion, Park Seo Joon commented, “At this point, you’ve become the human dehydrator?”

Park Seo Joon was then handed a GoPro camera by one of the filming staff, tasked with creating the first ever K-Pop idol “dehydrator fancam”. Being a former ‘Music Bank’ MC himself, Park Seo Joon showed off his expert moving camera skills, capturing V running the dehydrator from various angles. Check below!