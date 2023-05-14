ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: What Goes On Behind Armaan Malik's Show

Armaan Malik is a sensational singer who has won million of hearts with his soulful voice and lyrics. Here check out what Armaan Malik does before his show in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 May,2023 02:35:49
The sensational singer Armaan Malik has constantly impressed the audience with his beautiful and soulful voice. Undoubtedly fans want to know what goes behind Armaan Malik’s show. And so, replying to all the queries, Armaan Malik made a vlog about what he does before performing. Read more to find out.

Armaan Malik’s Behind The Show Work

Armaan Malik started showing his room which was all messed up; clothes were ready on his bed. The singer mentioned that it’s always been like this before he gets ready for the show. He further continued with travelling to the destination. And while he is travelling to the location, Armaan Malik practices music.

However, Armaan Malik mentioned that he doesn’t like to do riyaaz in the car, but when time is running out, and he is late for his concert, he prefers to do it in the car. In addition, Armaan Malik prepares himself with riyaz and meditation. And lastly, the singer enjoyed performing in front of a huge mass.

Armaan Malik Latest

Armaan Malik’s latest song Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, along with Mithoon, is receiving a good response from the audience. Earlier, his song ‘Sun Mahi’ gathered more than 11 million streams on Spotify. Also, he performed the same song during the launch event of the first-ever retail Apple store in India. The singer enjoys a fandom of more than 13.9 million on his Instagram account. His regular story and updates keep him hooked with him.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

