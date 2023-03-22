Harry Styles has been on the road for what seems like an eternity. Yet, it hasn’t prevented other musicians, actors, and public figures from flocking to the arena to see him perform. With his most recent concert in Seoul, Korea, here is a list of all the K-pop artists spotted at Harry Styles’ Love on Tour in Seoul performance.

This concert occurred in the Olympic Gymnastics Arena on March 20, 2023. This show is part of the Asian leg of the tour that began on March 11, 2023, at the Rajamangala station in Bangkok, Thailand. The next performances will occur in Japan on March 24 and 25, 2023, at the Ariake Arena.

Kpop Musicians Seen at Harry Styles’ Love on Tour Performance in Seoul

BTS

BTS Dynamite was also played on @Harry_Styles concert. RM is also attending the concert. pic.twitter.com/oV3ft8PopP — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) March 20, 2023

Members of BTS, including Taehyung, RM, Jungkook, and Suga, were present at the concert and were observed interacting with the artist’s content by dancing and establishing a general atmosphere for the audience. Also, their song Dynamite was performed before the pre-show, which got fans pumped about their reactions.

ENHYPEN

OMG. It's 02z & Ni-Ki attended Harry Styles concert tonight in Seoul! 😍pic.twitter.com/6x9pUeoP8y — ash ෆ (@madefor_en) March 20, 2023

Fans reported seeing Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki from this band in the concert. They were spotted strolling to and from their seats with their heads bowed and their faces hidden under masks.

MONSTA X

hyungwon went to harry styles’ concert!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kPaezXCCOQ — aurora :): fan account ♡ min 🐋 (@ckyunstd) March 20, 2023

A member of the band MONSTA X was also spotted at the Harry Styles event in Seoul. Hyungwon was spotted during the event in this blurred photograph provided by a fan, which shows a guy going across the seats with their head bowed and masks on.

STAYC’s Teddy Bear Plays

stayc’s Teddy Bear has been played at harry styles concert in Seoul pic.twitter.com/fPD62mYjcr — wj (@youn9luv) March 20, 2023

Fans also posted a video of popular Korean music playing in the arena, and KPop musician STAYC’s song Teddy Bear was also playing during the pre-show.

NewJeans’ OMG Plays

NewJeans – OMG playing at Harry Styles concert tonight in Seoul😆 #뉴진스 pic.twitter.com/OB4l4kUjJl — ia (@hanbami) March 20, 2023

Fans at the performance were especially pleased to learn that NewJeans’ OMG was performing in the pre-show before the headliner took the stage.

BLACKPINK

Harry Styles pre-show playlist included ‘Pink Venom’ and ROSÉ & JENNIE were in the audience, i want to see their reactions 👀 pic.twitter.com/eVuiubzI7F — 🕷️ (@GIRL0VESICK) March 20, 2023

The stadium activities were attended by two members of the girl bands, Rosé and Jennie. Also, their songs were performed throughout the pre-show. Pink Venom performed in the stadium. Moreover, the artist Rosé was allowed to pose for a photo with Harry Styles. According to several fans, the duo even recommended a restaurant to the headliner and paid for his supper in advance.

About Concert

Love on Tourt last 22 months, beginning in September 2021 and concluding in July 2023. This tour with the release of Fine Line and Harry’s Home consists of seven legs, which begin in North America and will end in Europe. Asia’s leg is the tour’s end to last before Styles moves to the European leg. The first performance will occur in Denmark on May 13 and 14, 2023, at the CASA Arena Horsens.

