The South Korean boy band BTS, often understood as the Bangtan Boys, has become a global phenomenon. For their music, dance styles, and sense of style, they have achieved international renown and acclaim. A new age of K-pop music that has gained popularity all over the world has been credited to BTS. The dancing steps and moves from BTS that you can learn are covered in this article.

A Mic Drop

You’ll want to dance along to Mic Drop since it has a catchy tempo and is one of BTS’s most well-known songs. It’s a great place to start for novices because the dance moves are also fairly basic. Simple hand waves and body bouncing are performed during the dance up and down in time with the music’s beat.

Sweat, blood, and tears

A stunning dance sequence is featured in Blood Sweat & Tears, another well-known BTS song. It is an excellent fitness programme because the dance motions include several arm movements and body rolls. The hip thrusts in the dance are perhaps the most difficult, but with repetition, you’ll get the hang of it.

Dynamite

A more recent song by BTS, Dynamite, has gained enormous global popularity. The dance routine contains a lot of finger snaps, hip shakes, and footwork and is straightforward and simple to master. With lots of jumps and kicks, the song’s chorus is very enjoyable to dance to.

Fire

Another well-known BTS song with a heart-pumping dance move is Fire. The dancing is vigorous and includes many arm swings and hops. It’s exciting and fun to jump while throwing your arms up in the air as the song’s chorus contains this gesture.

Boy With Luv

Boy With Luv by BTS is a cute and catchy song featuring a flirtatious dance move. The chorus contains a move where you swing your arms back and forth in the shape of a heart, and there are many humorous motions throughout the dance, including winks and finger hearts.

Finally, BTS offers a variety of dancing steps and techniques which are enjoyable and simple to master. You can learn and enjoy a BTS dance routine whether you’re a novice or a seasoned dancer. The secret is to consistently practice and enjoy yourself. Decide to start dancing to BTS right away by turning up the music, standing up, and doing so!