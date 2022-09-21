Exo is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul that was formed by SM Entertainment back in 2011, who debuted in 2012. The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

Exo are famous for releasing superb music and performing extensively in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese languages.

Talking about Xiumin, in 2017, he became the first member of the group to participate in mandatory military service. Now, he is all set to release his first solo album.

About his first solo – Brand New, a teaser was released by SM Entertainment on September 5 for his debut. The album is set to release on September 26, 2022.

Plus, according to reports, Xiumin will be streaming the broadcast ‘Xiumin Brand New Countdown Live’ on YouTube and TikTok on September 26 at 5PM KST.

During the live stream, the EXO member will be introducing his upcoming album to his global fans, behind-the-scenes stories, an album unboxing, spoilers for his solo activities, and more.

