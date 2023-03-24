Armaan Malik earned his popularity at his very early 20s. Making his venture on the screen in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, back in 2005, the actor went on to study music for more ten years later to that. After learning and getting trained heavily for over 10 years, the singer eventually grabbed the ear waves with his song ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Esha Deol. The song became popular overnight and Armaan’s voice became one of the most loved and most-listened to amongst the youngsters. What also made him eventually famous is his cute looks.

However, his legacy of good work didn’t stop with that, the star singer continued to give his listeners a rundown of soulful songs. He recently made some of the best hits of the year, which went viral all across the internet with influencers making reels back and forth. Starting from Bollywood to Tollywood, Armaan carved a niche as a playback singer.

While we still celebrate the song ‘Main Rahoon’, here we have also shared some of Armaan Malik’s best songs from the rundown that became hit in the past years.

Buttabomma, the song became Armaan Malik’s a classic Telugu hit. With Allu Arjun’s grand dance moves to the song, the song became popular overnight with millions of youngsters and influencers on social media making reels to the same song.

Couple goals, a beautiful soothing song from the classic series Bandish Bandits is sung by Armaan Malik. Bandish Bandits is one of the most classic and an in-depth release. It’s a must watch for the cinephiles.

Tum Aaogey, from Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was another hit release sung by Armaan Malik. The song can leave you teary-eyed any day and at any time.