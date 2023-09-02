Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma opens up on Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf’s absence as team prepares for match against Pakistan

In a highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 clash, India is set to face Pakistan, marking a long-awaited showdown between the arch-rivals on the cricket field. Despite the absence of a bilateral series between these two cricketing giants for over a decade, fans from around the world are eagerly awaiting this contest. The spotlight is firmly fixed on the battle between India’s formidable batting lineup and Pakistan’s formidable bowling attack, featuring stars like Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was quizzed about the challenge posed by Pakistan’s bowling prowess in a pre-match press conference. In his characteristic cool demeanor, Rohit responded, “Look, in the nets, we don’t have Shaheen, Naseem, or Rauf. We practice with who we have. They are all quality bowlers. We just have to use our experience to play them tomorrow.” As quoted by NDTV.

Sharma also highlighted the strength of India’s bowling arsenal, particularly the return of their star fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. “All six bowlers are great bowlers,” he stated confidently. “Bumrah played well in Ireland and looked good. He looked good in the training camp at Bengaluru, which is a good sign for us. All three pacers are in good shape. It’s a positive sign for us,” he added, emphasizing the balance in India’s squad.

When asked about the historic rivalry between the two sides, Rohit Sharma chose to focus on the game ahead. “There are six very competitive teams in the Asia Cup, and on a given day, anyone can beat anyone,” he remarked. “Rivalry is there for people to talk about. As a team, what we see is we have an opposition to play tomorrow and see what we want to do. What is going to help us is to keep doing the right things on the field,” he concluded, keeping his eyes firmly on the task at hand.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide can’t wait to witness this clash of titans as India and Pakistan prepare to lock horns in a battle that promises high drama, fierce competition, and moments that will be etched in cricketing history. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter, and fans can only hope for a memorable showdown between bat and ball.