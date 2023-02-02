A piece of wonderful news is coming in for all fans and admirers of Indian Tennis and the Indian contingent.

As per the latest media reports in Rediff sports, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the mixed doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open on Tuesday. For the unversed, they received a walkover during the quarterfinals. The Indian pair hadn’t dropped in the ongoing tournament yet. They were to play Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Spain’s David Vega Hernandez. As of now, for the semi-final game, they await the winner of the quarter-final between third seeds Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend-Jamie Murray.

Earlier, the Indian duo had advanced to the quarter-final state by beating Uruguay-Japanese pair of Ariel Behar-Makoto Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) in the second round of Monday night.

