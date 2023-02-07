Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni are two of the most admired and respected captains that we have had in the Indian team. While Sourav Ganguly started the proceedings after the year 2000, MS Dhoni took over reigns as the leader of the squad after 2007 and from there onwards, there was simply no looking back and how. For the unversed, MS Dhoni had made his debut in Indian cricket for the first time under Sourav Ganguly and ever since then, he’s grown tremendously in confidence. While Sourav Ganguly had backed MS Dhoni during the initial days of his career when he was getting groomed as a cricketer, MS Dhoni eventually grew to become one of the best in the business.

Recently, at an event, Sourav Ganguly had special things to say. As per reports in India Today, he was quoted as saying,

“When you speak about MS Dhoni, it’s not just about the matches he has played. It’s the impact that he has had on Indian cricket. I met him a couple of days ago in Mumbai; we both were shooting. He’s an absolute champion. One of the all-time greats of Indian cricket, winning World Cups, coming from the state of Ranchi which hardly produced any players. I feel proud – I can’t keep saying it – that two of India’s pretty successful captains came from a part of the country where people thought cricket wasn’t at its best. That’s where MS Dhoni comes in; he’s actually changed a generation of players around him to believe that ‘I can be successful’ from here. Look at Ishan Kishan, look at the way he plays international cricket.”

Well, what’s yours take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com