Former All-Rounder Ajit Agarkar Becomes New Chairman of Team India; Know Details

The Cricket Advisory Committee consists of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Ashok Malhotra, and Mr. Jatin Paranjape interviewed applicants for the Men’s Selection Committee position. On Tuesday, former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar became the chief selector of Team India’s senior men’s selection committee. Check out more details below.

The BCCI media stated, “The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Ja Paranjape, recommended his name after the interviews for the said position.” The committee recommended Ajit Agarkar’s name based on the seniority of the total number of Test matches.

Ajit Agarkar has represented the nation in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and 4 T20I, also playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20I matches. After Agarkar’s appointment, the West Zone will have two selectors, with Salil Ankola on the other side. At the same time, Subroto Banerjee is from Central Zone, S Sharath from the South, and SS Das from the East. Ajit Agarkar got selected as per his records, status, and amazing gameplay.

Agarkar was a part of the team Indian squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa 2007. The all-rounder still holds the record for the fastest half-century in ODI, as she scored fifty in 21 balls in the match against Zimbabwe in 2000.

What’s your reaction to Ajit Agarkar’s appointment? Please share with us in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.