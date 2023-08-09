Hardik Pandya Faces Extreme Criticism For Hitting A Six On Last Ball; Know Why

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been subjected to massive criticism in the last few days pertaining to the team’s low conduct in the first two matches of the series. But the cricketer became the subject of criticism for different reasons after the 3rd T20I, which India won. The Indian team successfully chased the target of 160 runs, while Hardik hit a six on the match’s last ball to finish the chase. While the non-striker Tilak Varma needed only 1 run to complete his half-century.

Hardik Pandya, on the 5th ball of the 18th over, hit six on the bowling of Roan Powell. However, Tilak Varma remained not out on 49 runs. The veteran cricketer was criticized for being selfish by the fans. The Twitter video is shared with the text, “Most hated six by Hardik Pandya.” Reacting to his performance, the users called him selfish.

A user wrote, “Hardik Pandya is the most selfish cricketer till date.

Could’ve given a single to let that young lad Tilak get his fifty but nah he wants to be a finisher and show off.”

Hardik Pandya is the most selfish cricketer till date. Could’ve given a single to let that young lad Tilak get his fifty but nah he wants to be a finisher and show off pic.twitter.com/zWJhhNQHid — leisha (@katyxkohli17) August 8, 2023

The other said, “Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be?

Pathetic!.”

Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be? Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/CoTJTSU6fy — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 8, 2023

The third said, “#HardikPandya bhai Tilak Verma ko half century to banane deta 😑.”

#HardikPandya bhai Tilak Verma ko half century to banane deta 😑 pic.twitter.com/ta6FAqrzpF — Acash (@ACASH39) August 8, 2023

What’s your reaction to the netizens’ anger about Hardik Pandya? Please drop it in the comments box.