Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic separated? Fans make observations

Reports have been buzzing pertaining to cricketer Hardik Pandya and model and actress Natasa Stankovic.

Many on social media have been observing how Stankovic removed the last name ‘Pandya’ from her bio on Instagram and upon further notice, also noticed how many images of her and Pandya together have been absent from her profile as well.

This has led to many speculating about if the couple has split or is there a rocky patch that they have hit.

Stankovic, who used to be a regular on IPL matches when Pandya was with Gujarat Titans, was not seen even once this year so far.

Many also noticed how Stankovic’s birthday was on the 4th March and there is no post or wish of Pandya on that day as well.

A post on Reddit said that Hardik’s brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri still comment on Natasa’s posts “but something is definitely off between them.”

Their last post together was that on Valentine’s Day.

Neither party has responded to this yet and there hasn’t been much authenticity to this yet but fans continue to speculate.

When it comes to IPL, Pandya had an underwhelming first year as Mumbai Indians captain as the team finished at the bottom of the table but is gearing up for the T20 World Cup ahead.