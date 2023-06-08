ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: India 151/5 after bowling out Australia for 469

The World Test Championship Final is currently underway and well, as expected, the fight is on between India and Australia for the best team in Test cricket. Let's see who will win

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Jun,2023 23:02:20
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: India 151/5 after bowling out Australia for 469

India and Australia are two teams who have played simply top-notch cricket in all formats of the game in recent years. Both the teams have a great squad and well, that’s what we have loved the most from their end. This year, as far as the World Test Championship is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the game is on between India and Australia big time and we are looking forward to it.

Know all details of day 1 between the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia:

As far as the final game between India and Australia is concerned ladies and gentlemen, batting first, Australia had scored 327/3 at the end of 85 overs on day 1. The development happened after India won the toss and chose to bowl. On day 2, India bowled out Australia for 469 and then at the end of day 2, India are currently placed at 151/5 The game is set to get more interesting in the next few days.

Well, what’s your prediction of this game folks? Who do you all think will eventually win the title this time? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia 327/3 at the end of 85 overs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia 327/3 at the end of 85 overs
Junior Asia Hockey 2023: India become champions after beating Pakistan 2-1 in final
Junior Asia Hockey 2023: India become champions after beating Pakistan 2-1 in final
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia beat India by 10 wickets
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia beat India by 10 wickets
India Vs Australia 1st ODI: India beat Australia by 5 wickets
India Vs Australia 1st ODI: India beat Australia by 5 wickets
Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODI series against India
Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODI series against India
Latest Stories
Janhvi Kapoor Glows In Sunskissed Photos; Check Out
Janhvi Kapoor Glows In Sunskissed Photos; Check Out
Atif Aslam drops unseen glimpses from his UK concert, watch
Atif Aslam drops unseen glimpses from his UK concert, watch
Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read
Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read
Neeti Mohan And Son Aryaveer's Fun Time Is A Must Watch
Neeti Mohan And Son Aryaveer's Fun Time Is A Must Watch
Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More
Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Upcoming Film Bhagavanth Kesari's Poster Out
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Upcoming Film Bhagavanth Kesari's Poster Out
Read Latest News