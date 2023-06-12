ADVERTISEMENT
ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin's absence

Know more about the ICC World Championship Final 2023 which India lost against Australia this year in the final. After the same, let's know all the details about whatever we hear about Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Let's know all details here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 Jun,2023 17:08:16
The Indian cricket team is currently dealing with a bit of a setback after its loss in the finale of World Test Championship 2023 against Australia. Just like last year, they seemed to have choked and it didn’t work out well at well for the team. Just like last year when the team lost the game against New Zealand in the final, this time, they lost the game against Australia. It was a tough fight put up by the team. However, at the end of the day, it was Australia who had the last laugh. The result of the game was certainly not in favour of India and no wonder, it didn’t make the fans as well as other cricket experts very happy.

Know more about Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar:

As expected, the likes of Rahul Dravid and co. were left with many questions after the game as it’s been quite a long time now that India hasn’t won a single ICC tournament till date. Amidst all this, as per reports in the media, Sourav Ganguly had asked Rahul Dravid about the thought process behind deciding to bowl first on that wicket. Not just that, even the great man aka Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t hold himself back from criticizing the decision to not include Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI. Take a look here below –

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

