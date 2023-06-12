ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin's absence

The Indian cricket team is currently dealing with a bit of a setback after its loss in the finale of World Test Championship 2023 against Australia. Just like last year, they seemed to have choked and it didn’t work out well at well for the team. Just like last year when the team lost the game against New Zealand in the final, this time, they lost the game against Australia. It was a tough fight put up by the team. However, at the end of the day, it was Australia who had the last laugh. The result of the game was certainly not in favour of India and no wonder, it didn’t make the fans as well as other cricket experts very happy.

As expected, the likes of Rahul Dravid and co. were left with many questions after the game as it’s been quite a long time now that India hasn’t won a single ICC tournament till date. Amidst all this, as per reports in the media, Sourav Ganguly had asked Rahul Dravid about the thought process behind deciding to bowl first on that wicket. Not just that, even the great man aka Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t hold himself back from criticizing the decision to not include Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI. Take a look here below –

Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. @stevesmith49 and @travishead34 set a solid foundation on Day one itself to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 11, 2023

