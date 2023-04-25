IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside

Know more about Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni and what's happening at his end

Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and loved cricketers that we have currently in the Indian cricketing space. He has been consistently playing good quality cricket for team India across all formats and well, he’s an asset in the true and genuine sense of the term and how. Right now, he’s leading the Gujarat Titans team in IPL since 2022 and well, so far, he’s been immensely successful.

Know more about how Hardik Pandya bettered MS Dhoni as IPL captain:

While MS Dhoni has been a captain in IPL since 2008, Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, actively became a captain only after 2022. However, what if we tell you that Hardik Pandya is actually having a better record than MS Dhoni when it comes to captaining atleast 20 matches? Well, the stats below speak for itself. Check out below –

Some achievement that from Hardik Pandya but a long way to go. #ipl2023 #GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/7MfGWgUuMj — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 25, 2023

