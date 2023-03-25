A wonderful and super amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Afghanistan cricket.

Over the years, the cricket team has improved drastically and to a great extent and how. The likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and others have ensured that Afghanistan cricket reaches new heights like never before. Well, in the process, they have now achieved a landmark achievement.

Afghanistan have now beaten Pakistan by six wickets in the series opener on Friday. For the unversed, this marks the Afghan side’s first T20 win over its neighbours.

Pakistan was in danger of its lowest T20I total of 74 in 2012 against Australia at Dubai but Imad Wasim top-scored with 18. In reply, Afghanistan overcame falling to 45-4 in the 10th over to cruise home at 98-4 and win by six wickets with more than two overs to spare.

We congratulate Afghanistan cricket team on their grand win.