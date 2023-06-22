Watch: India-Pakistan players engage in heated exchange during SAFF Championship match, check out

Be it genuinely any form of sports ladies and gentlemen, India and Pakistan are two squads who always have intense battles. Be it cricket or hockey, it is genuinely the same case everywhere. Well, the audience and sports lovers got to see something similar when India and Pakistan played against each other during the SAFF Championship match.

As per reports in the media, things got heated towards the end of the first half when India head coach Igor Stimac interfered and stopped a Pakistani player’s throw. This resulted in the opposition players into a scuffle before referees stepped in for damage control.

Stimac’s action didn’t go down well with the match referee as he was given the red card at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru. He couldn’t stand on the sideline for the rest of the match. Check out the viral video here –

The first half of the game was quite intense between both the squads and eventually, both the teams fought very hard to ensure that they establish their dominance in the same. The game was quite an enjoyable experience for the audience and well, no wonder the viewership was pretty high as well this time.