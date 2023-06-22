ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Watch: India-Pakistan players engage in heated exchange during SAFF Championship match, check out

India and Pakistan football teams got involved in a heated exchange on the football field when they played during the SAFF match. Let's read for more updates

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Jun,2023 09:28:30
Watch: India-Pakistan players engage in heated exchange during SAFF Championship match, check out

Be it genuinely any form of sports ladies and gentlemen, India and Pakistan are two squads who always have intense battles. Be it cricket or hockey, it is genuinely the same case everywhere. Well, the audience and sports lovers got to see something similar when India and Pakistan played against each other during the SAFF Championship match.

As per reports in the media, things got heated towards the end of the first half when India head coach Igor Stimac interfered and stopped a Pakistani player’s throw. This resulted in the opposition players into a scuffle before referees stepped in for damage control.

Stimac’s action didn’t go down well with the match referee as he was given the red card at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru. He couldn’t stand on the sideline for the rest of the match. Check out the viral video here –

The first half of the game was quite intense between both the squads and eventually, both the teams fought very hard to ensure that they establish their dominance in the same. The game was quite an enjoyable experience for the audience and well, no wonder the viewership was pretty high as well this time. Well, what’s your take on this incident ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin’s absence
ICC World Test Championship Final: Sourav Ganguly questions Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar criticizes R Ashwin’s absence
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 4: India 164/3 in second innings, need 280 runs more to win
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 4: India 164/3 in second innings, need 280 runs more to win
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: Australia 123/4 in second innings, lead by 296 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: Australia 123/4 in second innings, lead by 296 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: India 151/5 after bowling out Australia for 469
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: India 151/5 after bowling out Australia for 469
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia 327/3 at the end of 85 overs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia 327/3 at the end of 85 overs
Latest Stories
Did You Know Ajay Devgn Was The First Choice For Rama?
Did You Know Ajay Devgn Was The First Choice For Rama?
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Read Latest News