Pakistan Dominates Day 3 of Second Test Against Sri Lanka with a Commanding Lead

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Jul,2023 19:25:39
Pakistan asserted their dominance on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka with an impressive score of 563/5 at stumps. Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan showcased their resilience, remaining unbeaten at the crease with scores of 132* and 37* respectively. The visitors have now established a commanding lead of 397 runs, leaving Sri Lanka with a tough mountain to climb to stage a comeback.

The day’s play saw brilliant performances from Pakistan’s batsmen. Abdullah Shafique stole the limelight as he notched up a remarkable double hundred, showcasing his prowess with the bat. Meanwhile, Agha Salman continued his fine form, notching up his second Test century, adding valuable runs to Pakistan’s total.

However, the day also witnessed a setback for Pakistan when their wicketkeeper-batter, Sarfaraz Ahmed, got injured and had to retire hurt. Stepping up as his replacement, Mohammad Rizwan demonstrated his versatility and determination as he stood strong alongside Agha Salman to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay.

Looking back at the match, Day 1 was a thrilling start for Pakistan as they bowled out Sri Lanka for a meager 166 runs, giving themselves an early advantage. However, Day 2 proved to be a dampener as persistent rain played spoilsport, severely limiting the action on the field.

As the match heads into its final stages, Pakistan has firmly established their grip, and Sri Lanka faces a daunting challenge to stage a comeback. With the lead now standing at 397 runs, it will be an uphill battle for the Sri Lankan side to prevent Pakistan from clinching victory in this enthralling Test match. Cricket fans all around eagerly await the next day’s play to see if Pakistan can maintain their commanding position or if Sri Lanka can stage a remarkable fightback.

