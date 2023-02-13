The Indian Women’s cricket team had quite an amazing outing and game against their female counterparts representing Pakistan and well, it was truly a visual delight indeed, especially for all Indian cricket fans as the result ended up being in their favour. India Women’s cricket team won a comprehensive contest against Pakistan Women’s cricket team and eventually managed to win the game by 7 wickets. Soon, after the match got over, both the players of both the squads were spotted exchanging pleasantries with each other and we loved it. See the full video below –

On the other hand, as far as Men’s cricket is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the Indian men’s cricket team is currently playing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2023. After their dominance in the first Test match, India will be looking forward to continuing the same in the remaining Test matches as well. As far as the third Test match is concerned ladies and gentlemen, we have a new venue update for you. As per the latest reports in NDTV Sports, Indore is now all set to be the venue for the third Test match between India and Australia. We wish team India all the best for this.

