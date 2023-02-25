Whenever we talk about unity and peace amidst International borders, we emphasize a lot on countries and their mutual relations. However, one fact that we underrate is sports. Through sports, people from all castes, creeds, religions and everything else together to bond well. The reason behind the same is that come what may, the sport is more significant than any other personal agenda. We have often heard famous stories of International cricketers having great friends beyond their borders. Some of the most outstanding examples of cross-border friendship in cricket are Brian Lara-Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen-Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma-Kieron Pollard, and MS Dhoni and DJ Bravo. Well, not just friendships, ladies and gentlemen, some of our favourite cricketers have also been blessed with beautiful partners beyond their National borders. As they say, love truly knows no boundaries, and well, some of our favourite cricketers have indeed led from the front to re-validate that statement again. So, here’s taking a quick look at a few such pairs.

Glenn Maxwell Vini Raman: Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman dated for quite a long time before eventually tying the knot and getting married. Their wedding affair was a lit gala occasion that Glenn, Vini and some of their closest friends and family members attended the same. Their beautiful snaps from the wedding went viral all over the internet, and we truly loved every bit of it.

Muttiah Muralitharan and Madhimalar: One of the world’s greatest spinners, Muttiah Muralitharan, fell in love with a beautiful Indian woman called Madhimalar. She’s the daughter of S. Ramamurthy and Nithya. The two of them got married in traditional Tamil style in the year 2005, and they were blessed with two children:

Shaun Tait and Mashoom Singha: The love story between Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait and Indian model, anchor and wine entrepreneur Mashoom Singha is incredibly famous. The two met at a post-IPL party in the year 2010 post, and they fell in love with each other. The couple officially mingled in the year 2014 in Mumbai in the presence of one and all.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza: Without any doubt, this is one of the most loved and famous cross-border pairs we have in the world. This is a rare case for both individuals from the sports fraternity. While Shoaib has been a fantastic cricketer for Pakistan, Sania has been India’s flagbearer of Tennis for women until her retirement. Their relationship had suffered from many rumours, but they stayed beside each other through thick and thin.

Wasim Akram and Shaneira Akram: Wasim Akram and Australia’s Shaneira have known each other for quite some time. The duo started as friends, and eventually, they got married. Their relationship and marriage were complex, but they decided to deal with every problematic issue and win hearts. Their presence together at The Kapil Sharma Show was highly entertaining, and that’s when fans got to know quite a lot about their personal lives and how they got together. They are adorable, and may God bless them both.

Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo: Hasan Ali is one of the fastest Pakistani bowling sensations in the world at present. While many cricket fans know quite a lot about him, not many know that he’s married to an Indian woman called Samiya Arzoo. She’s from the Chandani village of Hariyana, and as per media reports, she works as a flight engineer at Emirates airlines. The duo met on a flight, and that’s when they transformed their friendship into marriage. They tied the knot in 2019 and are blessed with an adorable baby girl.

Hardik Pandya- Natasa Stankovic: They are undoubtedly one of the cutest pairs that we have in the country right now. For a long time, they managed to keep their relationship under wraps until 2020, when suddenly, one fine evening, Hardik Pandya took to social media to announce that he and Natasa Stankovic were engaged. The two of them then eventually got married in 2020 during Covid-19. However, the best part was that they again made the nuptial vows in Udaipur to relive the special moment. For the unversed, Natasa Stankovic is a famous model and lifestyle personality from Serbia.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazeel Keech: Last but not least, we have to talk about Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. The two of them initially started to know each other on social media application called Facebook, and that’s when their conversation began. Yuvraj and Hazel were candid on The Kapil Sharma Show once when they mentioned how their love story started. He also revealed that he had to struggle quite a lot to get her attention; all we can say is that all is well that ends well.

Well, given the fact that we already have so many beautiful examples of cross-border marriages, it only gives us more hope and positivity about the fact that love can get the better of all obstacles, come what may, if two people make up their minds actually to be with each other through every thick and thin.