Rishabh Pant is one of the youngest and most talented young cricketers that we have in the Indian cricket team scenario. Since the past few years, Rishabh Pant has impressed one and all with perfection and across all formats of the game. Not just T20 cricket and ODI cricket ladies and gentlemen, Rishabh Pant managed to create a humongous impact even in Test cricket and that’s why, he’s played a humongous role behind India making a special comeback in Australia in the same series where they were bowled out for just 36.

Around the end of 2022 in December, Rishabh Pant unfortunately suffered from a car accident and it made all fans very upset. Ever since then, he’s been fighting against all odds like a champion and is on his road to recovery. Amidst all the buzz and speculations around his health, Rishabh Pant has finally shared a special photo for all his fans to see and witness and we love his fighting spirit indeed. See below folks –

One step forward

One step stronger

One step better pic.twitter.com/uMiIfd7ap5 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 10, 2023

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? How much are you all looking forward to seeing Rishabh Pant back on the cricket field?