SAFF Championship Semi-final 2023: India clinches victory over Lebanon in penalty shootout, securing 4-2 win

India triumphed over Lebanon with a 4-2 victory in the SAFF Championship semi-final in Bengaluru on Saturday. The match ended in a tense goalless draw during regular time and extra-time, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout to determine the winner. Both teams displayed solid defense, preventing any goals from being scored in the allotted time. India showed strong attacking skills, but struggled to convert their chances into goals.

Lebanon, too, had difficulties finishing, but their defense remained solid against India’s relentless attacks. In the penalty shootout, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri made an impressive goal in the first attempt, giving India a 1-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu added to the excitement with a brilliant save. However, Lebanon fought back and eventually secured a well-deserved victory, with a final score of 4-2.

Lebanon’s fourth penalty kick attempt went wide, leading to India’s 4-2 victory in the shootout. The game’s turning point occurred early on when Sunil Chhetri scored for India in the first round, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a crucial save. Anwar Ali and Udanta Singh followed suit, successfully finding the net to keep India in the lead. Naorem Singh confidently struck the ball into the goal, leaving no chance for Lebanon to recover. Unfortunately for Lebanon, they missed their fourth penalty, resulting in their defeat. India emerged triumphant in a thrilling contest.

Looking ahead, India will face Kuwait in the championship final on Tuesday, July 4th, in Bengaluru. Football fans are eagerly anticipating another thrilling match as India vies for the prestigious title.