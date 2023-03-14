Steve Smith is one of the most talented and respected cricketers that we have in the world at present. He’s been quite a prolific performer for Australia across all formats of the game. Despite having dealt with his share of controversies, Steve Smith has been quite a phenomenal and amazing performer and well, that’s why, we truly love him for everything that he brings to the table for team Australia. He unique and slightly ‘out of the box’ when it comes to batting but when it comes to his leadership skills, it is nothing less than phenomenal and sensational. Ever since Pat Cummins went home to Australia owing to his mother’s ill health which eventually led to her tragic demise, it is Steve Smith itself who has been leading the Australian team in the Test series. Under his leadership, the team made some sort of comeback and how. Well now, what’s the latest update? Well, as per reports in ESPN Cricinfo, Steve Smith is now all set to lead the Australian cricket team in the ODI series as well against India.

Well, the Australian team will be hoping for some sort of redemption under his leadership in the ODI series after the 2-1 series loss against India in Test cricket.