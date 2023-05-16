ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Watch: Rohit Sharma plays unbelievable front foot pull shot for six, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma has always been good when it comes to playing the balancing game right on the cricket field. Here's checking out his huge six that he played against LSG off the front foot

Author: IWMBuzz
16 May,2023 23:20:35
Watch: Rohit Sharma plays unbelievable front foot pull shot for six, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma is one of the most admired and talented cricketers that we have in the country. Since the past decade or so, Rohit Sharma has been consistently playing good quality cricket for the country as well as his franchise in IPL aka Mumbai Indians. His fans are extremely proud of him and well, we love it. Not just as a batsman, he’s also been a successful captain for Mumbai Indians and to an extent for team India as well. Anything and everything that Rohit Sharma does becomes a thing of celebration and joy for his fans and admirers. He might have had struggled a little with form in the recent past. However, when he gets going, there’s genuinely very few batsmen who are better than him.

Know more about Rohit Sharma’s special feat for Mumbai Indians:

During the game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 today, Rohit Sharma played an incredible shot. He’s already played a great innings that helped Mumbai Indians to a great extent. He scored a quick-fire 37 off 25 balls and it was a pleasure to see him perform. Out of all those shots, he played an incredible shot where he hit a huge six off the front foot to a fast bowler. Well, in case you haven’t seen the video, here you go –

Well, absolutely super fun, amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
ROFL: When Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Indian team danced on Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song
ROFL: When Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Indian team danced on Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 sixes in tournament
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 sixes in tournament
Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Sharma, Rajinikanth and others lose blue tick on Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Sharma, Rajinikanth and others lose blue tick on Twitter
IPL 2023: Umesh Yadav flies like 'Superman' to take a catch, dismisses Rohit Sharma
IPL 2023: Umesh Yadav flies like 'Superman' to take a catch, dismisses Rohit Sharma
Sachin Tendulkar - Rohit Sharma: Cricketers Born In April
Sachin Tendulkar - Rohit Sharma: Cricketers Born In April
Big Update: Actor Aamir Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers in legal trouble, here's why
Big Update: Actor Aamir Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers in legal trouble, here's why
Latest Stories
When Ileana D’Cruz opened up about the ‘ugly side’ of Bollywood stars, read
When Ileana D’Cruz opened up about the ‘ugly side’ of Bollywood stars, read
Watch: Pranali Rathod Slays Her Runway Walk In Black
Watch: Pranali Rathod Slays Her Runway Walk In Black
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Wows In Black See-Through Saree
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Wows In Black See-Through Saree
Amruta Khanvilkar Turns Bride In Red Suit(Unseen Pics)
Amruta Khanvilkar Turns Bride In Red Suit(Unseen Pics)
Watch: Hina Khan Goes Groovy To 'Parda Hata Do
Watch: Hina Khan Goes Groovy To 'Parda Hata Do
Fact check: Aamir Khan still remains the only Indian male actor to have a cover story on TIME magazine
Fact check: Aamir Khan still remains the only Indian male actor to have a cover story on TIME magazine
Read Latest News