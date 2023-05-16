Watch: Rohit Sharma plays unbelievable front foot pull shot for six, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma has always been good when it comes to playing the balancing game right on the cricket field. Here's checking out his huge six that he played against LSG off the front foot

Rohit Sharma is one of the most admired and talented cricketers that we have in the country. Since the past decade or so, Rohit Sharma has been consistently playing good quality cricket for the country as well as his franchise in IPL aka Mumbai Indians. His fans are extremely proud of him and well, we love it. Not just as a batsman, he’s also been a successful captain for Mumbai Indians and to an extent for team India as well. Anything and everything that Rohit Sharma does becomes a thing of celebration and joy for his fans and admirers. He might have had struggled a little with form in the recent past. However, when he gets going, there’s genuinely very few batsmen who are better than him.

Know more about Rohit Sharma’s special feat for Mumbai Indians:

During the game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 today, Rohit Sharma played an incredible shot. He’s already played a great innings that helped Mumbai Indians to a great extent. He scored a quick-fire 37 off 25 balls and it was a pleasure to see him perform. Out of all those shots, he played an incredible shot where he hit a huge six off the front foot to a fast bowler. Well, in case you haven’t seen the video, here you go –

