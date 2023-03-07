Sania Mirza is a former Indian professional tennis player born in Mumbai, India, on November 15, 1986. She began playing tennis at six and turned professional in 2003. In addition to her success on the court, Sania has been a role model for young girls in India and worldwide. Sania has used her platform to advocate for women’s rights and promote education and sports among girls in India. Sania has also been awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for her contributions to tennis.

Sania Mirza is known for her stylish fashion on and off the tennis court. She has been a brand ambassador for various fashion brands and launched her clothing line. She has also worn traditional Indian attire like sarees and salwar kameezes during non-tennis events. Sania’s style is chic and elegant. She often wears designer outfits for public appearances, events, and parties. Sania has also been featured in numerous fashion magazines and has walked the ramp for various fashion shows. Sania Mirza appeared in a monotone fashion kurta set; you can scroll down to see her outfit.

Sania Mirza’s Kurta Oufit Appearance

Sania Mirza wore a solid magenta-hued kurta featuring full-length sleeves and a collared neck. Sania styled it with a pair of matching ankle-length and wide-legged trousers. To style the monotone outfit, Sania took the minimal route. She rocked a pair of statement earrings and a watch. A couple of beige heels rounded off her look. As for her glam game, Sania accentuated her natural beauty with a tad bit of highlighter, subtle smokey eyes, and nude lips.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza always impresses her fans and followers on social media with her unique dress sense and looks. The star player took to Instagram on Wednesday to post another gorgeous picture, leaving her fans admiring her beauty. In the photo, Sania wore a hot red desi outfit styled with nude stilettos. Sania completed her outfit by wearing a wristwatch, golden earrings, and a golden kada. She let her hair down in waves and chose smokey eye makeup with nude lipstick.

