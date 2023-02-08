Hardik Pandya is India’s one of most popular star cricketers. The all-rounder right-hand batsman is popular for his role on the field in matches. He is a player of the Gujarat Titans team in the Indian Premier League. His cricket journey is praiseworthy. Besides cricket, he is quite a travel enthusiast, and often we have spotted him enjoying vacations with family. Other than travel, he is fond of fashion and style. In comparison, his Instagram account is proof of his charm.

Let’s have a look at his amazing styles spreading charm in pictures.

1)Hardik Pandya exudes cool boy swag in a loose maroon shirt paired with loose black pants. He styled his appearance with a silver chain, a branded watch, and white sneakers, appearing like ‘Munna Bhai’ from Munna Bhai MBBS. He walked through the hall with a charismatic smile on his face.

2) Savage in black, Hardik Pandya opted for a black jacket with gold embroidery paired with matching pants and black chic shoes. In addition, the sunset glass added to his charm. Hardik Pandya always looks stylish in different drapes.

3) The typical Indian boy, Hardik, wore a white gold printed kurta paired with matching pants. When a traditional game is on, you need nothing to slay. The simplicity speaks for itself, so Hardik’s simple look made him look like a ‘sanskari’ boy holding a national flag.

4) Sometimes, no clothes are also a style. The cricketer looked stunning in the shirtless picture with black shorts and a bucket hat on a yacht. The cricketer knows how to live life to the fullest.

5) The bossy look for the anniversary special. Hardik Pandya opted for a loose-printed black shirt paired with matching pants and white shoes. On the other hand, Natasha wore a silver strapless dress looking gorgeous.

