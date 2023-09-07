Hardik Pandya Poses In Bathrobe, Females Fans Go Fluttering

Hardik Pandya is a well-known Indian batter known for his amazing performance on the field. Well, he is not just a sports player but also a social media star. The cricketer keeps buzzing on the internet with a regular share of updates from his day-to-day life. This time, with his sensual glam, the cricketer is making female fans go fluttering.

Hardik Pandya Makes Femal Fans Flutter

Taking to his social media handle, Hardik Pandya shares a glimpse of himself in a sensuous avatar directly from his bathroom in a white bathrobe. In the images, the cricket can be seen wearing the bathrobe and drying his hair with a towel. His charismatic smile in the snaps made him look nothing short of a charming boy.

Hardik Pandya never fails to get into the spotlight with his antics. In the series of pictures, he donned the bathrobe and shared the new pictures in an unfiltered avatar. In addition, he also shared pictures of himself in the Indian cricket Jersey. The sharp jawline, his magical smile, and his body posture make him a female fan favorite.

Fluttering over Hardik’s bathrobe glimpse, female fans spammed the comments section. A user wrote, “Your smile feels like sukoon.” The other said, “My mother has a daughter who is interested in you.” “Haters ko bhi Fan bana de wo hai Pandya,” the third commented. The fourth wrote, “Now it’s a good day.”

What’s your reaction? Let us know in the comments box.