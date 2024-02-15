Hardik Pandya Shares A Million-dollar Family Photo On Valentine’s Day

If Hardik Pandya’s latest dump won’t make you awe, then what will? On the day of celebrating love, the Indian cricketer took to his Instagram handle and shared a million-dollar photo featuring himself with his wifey, Natasa Stankovic, and son, Agastya Pandya. This new post has left his followers in awe.

Sharing this adorable photo, Hardik captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day.” In the shared photo, Hardik can be seen rocking the classy look in a blue shirt and bluish-grey formal pants with white sneakers and glasses. On the other hand, Natasa looked cool in a white t-shirt tucked into grey high-waist trousers, and a striped shirt completed her look. And the little Agastya twin with his parents in a beautiful white shirt and blue denim jeans. The trio posed casually where Natasa leans on Hardik’s shoulder, and their beautiful smiles make it a perfect picture. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s. We can’t get over this sweet family’s cuteness.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya tied the knot with his wife Natasa during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. After three years of marriage, the couple took vows again in 2023 with a big fat wedding in Rajasthan. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Agastya Pandya, in July 2020.

